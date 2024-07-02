Live
- Who is Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba whose 'satsang' in UP's Hathras ended in tragedy?
- Dengue cases rise by 42 pc in K’taka: Health Minister
- Chelsea sign midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City on six-year contract
- Death toll in Hathras stampede tragedy mounts to 87
- Revanth Reddy invites Chandrababu Naidu for meeting on July 6
- Security person killed, 4 injured in Pakistan IED blast
- Mumbai Police nab riots accused fugitive after 31 years
- Coal Ministry draws up strict norms to limit environmental impact of mining ops
- 'Gutted' Miller proud of SA unit after T20 World Cup final loss
- Gurugram: 14 officials appointed to deal with waterlogging
Just In
BJP's Bahoran Lal Maurya all set to become MLC in UP
BJP candidate Bahoran Lal Maurya, on Tuesday, filed his nomination for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by-election in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: BJP candidate Bahoran Lal Maurya, on Tuesday, filed his nomination for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by-election in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations for the Legislative Council bypoll.
Maurya is slated to get elected unopposed as the opposition did not field any candidate.
The by-poll was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party member Swami Prasad Maurya before the Lok Sabha polls.
The tenure for this seat will be until July 2028.
CM Adityanath expressed confidence that Maurya would win the election and effectively address the issues of the common people.
Bharatiya Janata Party state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and ministers Suresh Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh, JPS Rathore, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, and Baldev Singh Aulakh were present when Maurya filed his nomination.