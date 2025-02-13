BJP’s internal tussle delaying appointment of Delhi CM: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that the ongoing internal tussle within the BJP was delaying the appointment of a chief minister for Delhi and affecting the governance of the national capital.

There was no immediate reaction available from the BJP which has defeated AAP in the recently-held Delhi Assembly elections. AAP’s chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that long power cuts were being reported in several parts of the city due to the BJP’s inaction, an official statement from AAP stated.

“It has been several days since the election results were announced, yet the BJP has not been able to decide on a chief minister. Meanwhile, Delhi’s residents are suffering from prolonged power cuts.

“Why should the people of Delhi bear the brunt of the BJP’s internal fight?” Kakkar said. The results of the high-stakes 70-member Delhi assembly polls were declared on February 8. She further alleged that factionalism within the BJP was evading a consensus on the next chief minister.

“Their leaders are meeting in small groups, unable to decide who will lead. They are busy fighting among themselves but the people of Delhi should not have to suffer,” she said.

Kakkar also emphasised that AAP, despite its electoral loss, was actively engaging with party members and reviewing its strategy.

“(AAP convener) Arvind Kejriwal is holding continuous meetings with the organisation, Punjab leaders, winning MLAs and the candidates who lost the polls, to gather feedback and improve our approach.

But the BJP should prioritise governance and ensure Delhi does not face unnecessary hardships,’ she added. The BJP, which secured 48 out of 70 seats in the February 5 assembly elections, has yet to hold a legislative party meeting to elect its leader who will be the next chief minister. The saffron party has returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, but the alleged delay in government formation has drawn criticism from the opposition.