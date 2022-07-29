BJP's Poonawalla Calls Congress, TMC And AAP As The Three Musketeers Of Corruption

New Delhi: Amid a series of controversies looming over Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Trinamool Congress, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla has termed them as the three musketeers of corruption. A day after TMC sacked its MLA Partha Chatterjee, Poonawalla questioned as to why the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal did not dismiss Satyendra Jain from Delhi government.

Addressing the media here at Bharatiya Janata Party's headquarters, Poonawalla said, "Today, I want to tell you the story of the third musketeer of corruption, AAP. A few days ago the party leader came on TV and said that he has seen all the files of Jain and the minister is staunchly honest. Whereas Delhi High Court has established that Jain is corrupt and has a criminal background."

Poonawalla also took a sharp job at the Congress party, as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been questioned in the National Herald case. Poonawalla termed Congress as the "first and the oldest musketeer of corruption", and said that, "its leaders remain silent in front of ED but get violent on roads."

He has accused Trinamool Congress of being the "second musketeer" of corruption and alleged TMC means "too much corruption, " which is its model of governance in West Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee and the TMC which I call the second musketeer of Corruption have gotten rid of their number 2 after much pressure but today I want to talk about the third musketeer of Corruption and the name is AAP," he said during the press conference.

While TMC's Partha Chatterjee has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over the charges of corruption in the school jobs scam case, Satyendra Jain in an alleged money laundering case. Jain was arrested on May 30th after the ED initiated a money laundering investigation based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017 against him and others, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The AAP member has not been dropped from the party yet, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has defended Jain and said that his minister was being targeted for political reasons.