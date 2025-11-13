BJP's Sarangi to chair joint panel on bills to remove PM, CMs

New Delhi: BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi was on Wednesday appointed chairperson of the Joint Committee of Parliament to examine Bills to remove the prime minister, chief ministers and Union/state Cabinet ministers, if they are arrested or detained for 30 days straight on serious charges.

With key Opposition parties announcing a boycott of the committee, the 31-member panel has four members from the Opposition ranks, 15 from the BJP, 11 from NDA constituents and one nominated member.

NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule, Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and YSRCP member Niranjan Reddy from the Opposition parties have been named as members of the Joint Committee on the Bills, according to a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement.