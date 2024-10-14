BJP's seat tally will rise in J'khand if Rahul visits state, Assam CM's jibe at Cong leader

Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister and BJP joint election-in-charge for Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took a sharp dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. Sarma remarked that the BJP's seat tally could rise by 5 to 10 seats if Rahul Gandhi visits the state, joking that the Congress MP's presence would inadvertently benefit the BJP.

Sarma, at a press conference in Ranchi on Monday, said: "I personally want Rahul Gandhi to visit Jharkhand as soon as possible. I am confident that after he comes, BJP's seats will increase by 5 to 10 here."

In response to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's proposal to increase the payout for women under the 'Maiya Samman Yojana' from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, Sarma criticised the move, suggesting that Soren had done precious little for women during his term. He questioned why Soren had not implemented the increase earlier if he truly intended to uplift women.

"The scheme of giving Rs 1,000 will also be stopped after the elections. If he really wanted to give respect to women, he should have given Rs 2,000 every month as per his announcement in the last four and a half years,” he said.

Regarding the BJP's alliance strategy, Sarma revealed that the party plans to allocate 12 to 14 out of 81 assembly seats to its allies. The AJSU may receive 9 to 11 seats, Janata Dal-United 2 seats, and 1 seat is under consideration for the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (R). The final decision on seat sharing is expected soon, followed by the announcement of BJP’s candidates, he said.

On the question of ED raids in Jharkhand, the Assam CM said: "The ED raids have nothing to do with the BJP. However, the irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission are quite evident, as all the YouTubers from Jharkhand are saying that water is not reaching any home."

Elections in Jharkhand will be announced any time now.



