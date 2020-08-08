Black box of Air India Express flight recovered

Kozhikode: A team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) investigating the crash of Air India Express aircraft at the Kozhikode airport recovered its black box on Saturday, officials said.

The black box records the conversation between the pilots as well as with the air traffic control tower, apart from the flight data.

The flight commanded by veteran pilot DV Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar had skidded off on Friday evening and plunged 35 feet down the table-top airport runway, killing 18 persons.

At least 123 passengers were injured, with a few in serious condition and undergoing treatment at various hospitals here.

According to aviation guidelines, the DGCA will conduct a detailed probe and identify the real cause of the accident.

All top officials of Air India Express are already here. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is slated to arrive in the city by noon, apart from Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, few of his Cabinet colleagues, state Chief Secretary and the DGP.