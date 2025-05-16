'Blatantly discriminatory against people of J&K': Omar Abdullah reiterates opposition to IWT

Srinagar: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday reacted sharply to a comment by PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti regarding the Indus Water Treaty( IWT).

Mehbooba Mufti had taken exception to a statement by Omar Abdullah in which he vehemently opposed the IWT as discriminatory and blatantly against the interests of the people of J&K.

"J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s call to revive the Tulbul Navigation Project amid ongoing tensions between India & Pakistan is deeply unfortunate," she said in a post on social media platform X.

"At a time when both countries have just stepped back from the brink of a full-fledged war - with Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt through the loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction and immense suffering such statements are not only irresponsible but also dangerously provocative. Our people deserve peace as much as anyone else in the country. Weaponizing something as essential and life giving as water is not only inhumane but also risks internationalizing what should remain a bilateral matter".

Responding to Mehbooba Mufti’s criticism, Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, said: "Actually what is unfortunate is that with your blind lust to try to score cheap publicity points & please some people sitting across the border, you refuse to acknowledge that the IWT has been one of the biggest historic betrayals of the interests of the people of J&K. I have always opposed this treaty & I will continue to do so."

"Opposing a blatantly unfair treaty is in no way, shape, size or form warmongering, it’s about correcting a historic injustice that denied the people of J&K the right to use our water for ourselves."

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire by India and Pakistan after the recent hostilities between the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the IWT will continue to remain in abeyance, as will trade with Pakistan.

PM Modi also made it clear that the only talks possible with Pakistan can be on terrorism and on Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).