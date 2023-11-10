BMC plea to Mumbaikars for 'air-noise pollution-free Diwali' festivities

Mumbai: In view of the deterioration in the city's air quality for the past few weeks, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has called upon all citizens to adhere to the Bombay High Court guidelines on Diwali celebrations, here on Friday.

BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal made a direct appeal to Mumbaikar urging them to limit bursting of fire-crackers only between 8-10 p.m. during the ongoing Diwali festival, as directed by the high court in a suo-motu public interest litigation.

He also asked the citizens to opt for low-polluting fireworks to reduce both air and noise pollution levels in the city, even as some activists claimed an improvement in the noise pollution levels on Dhanteras day, on Friday, marking the first day of the Diwali season.

Chahal pointed out that air pollution levels have increased in the city owing to climatic changes, the dust arising from construction sites and other factors like vehicles, industrial emissions, etc.

To curb these, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered all departments and agencies to strictly implement remedial measures along with public support to transform it into a "peoples' movement" that can effectively arrest pollution.

The BMC has already implemented a slew of measures which have started showing results, but it cannot succeed without the wholehearted participation of all citizens, as they had done during the Covid-19 pandemic years, said Chahal.

The noise and air pollution due to Diwali firecrackers causes discomfort and ailments to children, pregnant women, senior citizens and patients of respiratory diseases like asthma, besides adversely affecting the environment, and sought Mumbaikar's active cooperation in the matter.