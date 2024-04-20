  • Menu
Boat Capsizes in Mahanadi River in Odisha, 7 Dead

A horrifying accident took place in Odisha's Jharsuguda as a boat carrying around 50 passengers capsized in the Mahanadi River.

A horrifying accident took place in Odisha's Jharsuguda as a boat carrying around 50 passengers capsized in the Mahanadi River. The tragic incident, which occurred on Friday evening, resulted in the deaths of seven people, including three children and a woman.

Fortunately, local fishermen present at the scene displayed immense courage and managed to rescue over 40 individuals from the overturned boat. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered, and rescue operations are ongoing to locate any other missing passengers.

Upon learning of the accident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik promptly responded by announcing a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by those traveling on waterways, and emphasizes the importance of prioritizing safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

