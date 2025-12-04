Bomb threat at Ajmer Dargah and Collectorate

Jaipur: An email threatening a bomb blast at Ajmer Dargah and the Collectorate triggered panic in the city on Thursday.

Police, CID, and intelligence agencies were immediately deployed, and both locations were evacuated as a precaution.

Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana said, "An email was received at the Collectorate claiming that bombs had been planted at the Ajmer Dargah and the Collectorate. Following the message, all concerned departments were alerted. The Collectorate premises have been thoroughly searched, and the Dargah has been evacuated. No suspicious items have been found so far."

Entry to the Ajmer Dargah has been completely restricted.

Multiple access points have been closed, and metal detectors along with dog squads are being used to check every corner of the premises. Large-scale deployment of security personnel is in place.

Officers from nine police stations, along with teams from four additional police stations and CID, have been pressed into action.

Rural Additional SP Deepak Sharma and CO Shivam Joshi are supervising the search operation.

Inside the Collectorate complex, government employees and visitors were safely evacuated while police continued inspection using handheld scanners, metal detectors, and surveillance tools.

Authorities are treating the threat with utmost seriousness and have intensified security in the surrounding areas as well.

Police sources said the origin and authenticity of the email are being investigated.

On Wednesday, the Jaipur Collectorate also received a bomb threat, prompting authorities to scan the premises thoroughly.

However, the threat turned out to be a hoax.

Police said the threat was sent to the District Collector's Court Office. Soon after the threat was received, personnel from Bani Park police station, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the dog squad and the bomb disposal squad arrived at the spot and scanned the Collectorate's premises.

However, the police and administration heaved a sigh of relief when no suspicious object was found.

Bani Park police station officer Manoj Kumar stated that a thorough search was conducted in all rooms and every corner of the Collectorate.

"The bomb squad and dog squad conducted the searches. However, no suspicious object was found. The Collectorate premises were not evacuated during the investigation," he said.