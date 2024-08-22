Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Response At Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Live
Just In
- Air India flight 657 received a bomb threat mid-air, prompting a full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport.
- All 135 passengers were safely evacuated as authorities launched an investigation into the security alert.
On Thursday morning, a security alert threw Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport into high alert when Air India flight 657 from Mumbai received a bomb threat. The incident unfolded as the aircraft, carrying 135 passengers and crew members, approached its destination.
As per Air India's statement, the "specific security alert" was detected while the flight was en route. The airline assured that the crew followed all prescribed security protocols, prioritizing passenger safety throughout the ordeal.
The emergency sequence began at 7:30 AM when the pilot communicated the threat. Within minutes, at 7:36 AM, airport authorities declared a full emergency. The aircraft touched down at 8:00 AM and was immediately directed to an isolation bay. By 8:44 AM, all passengers had been safely evacuated.
Airport security and investigative teams swiftly initiated a thorough inspection of the aircraft. Simultaneously, an investigation was launched to trace the origin of the threat.
This incident highlights the ongoing challenges in aviation security and the swift response mechanisms in place at Indian airports. It also underscores the importance of crew preparedness in handling potential security threats while airborne.
As the situation develops, authorities continue their investigation, emphasizing the need for vigilance in air travel security.