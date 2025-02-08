Bomb threat to Delhi schools prove hoax

New Delhi: A prominent college and two schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats over email on Friday, prompting police to deploy explosive disposal units and dog squads to comb the premises, officials said. The threat emails were sent to St Stephen's College, a constituent of Delhi University, Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, and the Shiv Nadar School in Noida.

The Delhi Police later declared the threats as hoaxes after a thorough search of both the premises. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ram Badan Singh also dismissed the threat email sent to Shiv Nadar School as a hoax.

The Delhi Police said in a statement, "At St Stephen's College, a check with the dog squad and college security was completed in every block as well as all open spaces. Nothing suspicious was found. The college premises have now been handed over to the authorities." The police also searched the premises of Ahlcon International School and found nothing suspicious, according to the statement.