Bomb threats against Dera, 5 schools ahead of PM's visit

Chandigarh: Emails threatening bomb blasts at the Dera Sachkhand Ballan and five schools in Jalandhar were received on Saturday, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the headquarters of the sect.

Nothing suspicious was found during extensive security checks at the schools, which were closed on account of a holiday related to Guru Ravidas Jayanti, officials said, adding that Dera premises are already under tight security due to PM Modi's visit.

The emails were sent to the schools, threatening to blow them up and Dera Ballan. The messages also said that PM Modi was "an enemy of Khalistanis", according to officials.