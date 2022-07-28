Both houses of Parliament adjourned for the day amid protests 

New Delhi: Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were on Thursday adjourned for the day after the members continued to stage protest and shout slogans on various issues, including price rise, GST, suspension of MPs, and illegal liquor racket in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, proceedings in both houses remained stalled amid continued protests from the Congress-led opposition.

Three more MPs - AAP's Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sanjeev Kumar Pathak, and independent Ajit Kumar Bhuyan - on Thursday were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for carrying placards in the House and demanding a discussion on Gujarat hooch tragedy.

The total number of suspended MPs from the Rajya Sabha has now reached 23. Four Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha were also suspended earlier.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP MPs also demanded apology from Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for allegedly insulting President Droupadi Murmu by calling her "rashtrapatni".

Chowdhury on Thursday said he accepts his mistake and will apologise to the President.

However, the Congress also accused BJP MPs of subjecting its chief Sonia Gandhi to "brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation", and demanded an apology.