Bouncer shot dead in Gurugram, incident caught on CCTV

Gurugram: A 23-year-old bouncer was allegedly shot dead by assailants while he was returning home in Gurugram's Ullawas village.
The crime was captured on CCTV.
The incident occurred on Friday when Anuj was shot dead by assailants who disguised as delivery agents of an online food delivery platform.
Shocked by the incident, Anuj's family said he had no known enemies and raised concerns about the attackers' professional execution.
However, during the probe, it came to the fore that two cases were registered against Anuj at different police stations in Gurugram.
The police have registered a murder case against unknown assailants and suspect that the reason behind the crime may be old enmity.
