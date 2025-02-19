BPSC announces schedule of 70th CCE Mains amid stir by aspirants

Patna: Amid a raging controversy and protests by aspirants, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) officially released the schedule for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains on Wednesday.

The application process is set to commence on February 21 and will conclude on March 17.

The 70th CCE Mains will be conducted from April 25 to 30

Candidates can access detailed information and submit their applications through the official BPSC website.

As per the notification, the general Hindi examination will be scheduled in the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and essay writing will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm on April 25.

On April 26, the first paper of the general studies will take place in the first shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

On April 28 the general studies paper 2 will be scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm.

On April 29, the optional subject for the integrated 70th CCE will be scheduled in the first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and in the second shift from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, the commission will take the examination of the optional subject for child development project officer.

On April 30 the examination of optional subjects for financial administration officers will be scheduled in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

This announcement comes amid ongoing protests by a significant number of candidates demanding a re-examination of the 70th BPSC Preliminary Test, citing alleged irregularities.

Despite these protests, the BPSC has proceeded with the Mains examination schedule.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through official channels for any further developments.

Since December 16, 2024 many BPSC aspirants have been protesting, demanding a re-examination of the 70th CCE Preliminary Test due to alleged irregularities, including claims of a question paper leak.

On February 17 this year prominent educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, joined the protestors in Patna, expressing strong support for their cause.

He stated, "We have given all evidence before the Patna High Court," emphasising his belief that the court's decision would favour the students.

He stated, "We only have one demand – a re-exam. Nothing short of that will be acceptable."

In response to these allegations, the BPSC has refuted claims of misconduct.

The Commission issued a statement dismissing the accusations and suggested that coaching operators are misleading candidates.

Despite the ongoing protests, the BPSC has proceeded with the examination schedule, announcing that the 70th CCE Mains will be conducted from April 25 to 30.



