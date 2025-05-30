Breaking: Get Free Copyright-Cleared News Clips from Prasar Bharati & Others

After some issues over video rights between news group ANI and YouTubers, India’s public media groups are now supporting creators. Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, All India Radio, and PIB have made their news videos, sounds, and stories available for free or low cost.

This content includes old clips, news reports, and short videos in over 15 Indian languages and 50 topics. Creators can use this material on YouTube, podcasts, and other platforms without worrying about copyright problems.

Prasar Bharati’s website, PBShabd, offers 24/7 free access to safe and authentic content. This helps creators make videos using true information, without paying fees or risking copyright strikes.

This move comes after some creators, like Mohak Mangal, raised concerns about copyright strikes from ANI. Now, the government wants to help creators by providing free and reliable content they can trust.