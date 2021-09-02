Breakthrough coronavirus cases within expected numbers

New Delhi: The reported breakthrough Covid-19 infections in India are well within the expected numbers taking into account the total infections and other factors, genome sequencing government consortium INSACOG has said in its recent bulletin while stressing that inoculation protects from severe illness.

The INSACOG said Delta continues to be the dominant lineage in India and globally. When a person gets an infection even after being vaccinated against it, it is called a breakthrough case. "The number of reported vaccination breakthroughs in India are well within the numbers expected from the total number of infections, the fraction of population that is vaccinated and the known reduction in the effectiveness of Covishield/ Covaxin against infections by Delta. Vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and remain a cornerstone of public health strategy," the bulletin said.

It said based on high stringency reclassification by INSACOG, the total number of Delta sub-lineages - Delta Plus AY.1 to AY.12 - in India are only 856 out of all samples analysed, which is much less than what is reported on some global websites. It said AY.12 that was first noted in Israel and currently driving infection in the country, which has inoculated 60 percent of its population, is not yet seen in India. Similar sequences that are also being classified as AY.12 at low stringency do not have the same epidemiological significance, the INSACOG said.

However, there was no word on the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19 that has been detected in South Africa and many other countries globally which could be more transmissible and evade protection provided by vaccines.