BRICS liaison group held meeting on 'Economic and Trade issue'

New Delhi : The first meeting of the 'BRICS Liaison Group on Economic and Trade Issues' was held under the chairmanship of India in which the modalities of enhancing cooperation among all the members were discussed.

The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said here on Friday that this meeting was organized from March 9 to 11. In the meeting, India gave information about the programs in 2021 and presented a framework in this regard, Including details of MSME Round Table Conference and other events on service statistics and BRICS trade fairs.

Proposed Deliverables:-

-Action Plan based on the document strategy for the BRICS Economic Partnership 2025. It was adopted during Russian Presidency in 2020.

-BRICS cooperation on the multilateral trading system included cooperation for TRIPS waiver proposal at WTO.

-Framework for the protection of consumers on e-commerce.

-Non-tariff measures resolution mechanism.

-The working mechanism of sanitary and phytosanitary.

-Cooperation Framework for genetic resources protection and traditional knowledge.

-BRICS Framework on the cooperation in professional services.

The BRICS member countries appreciated India's planned activities, which are currently very relevant and have supported these countries to work together on various proposals suggested by India. Apart from this, there will be intergenerational consultations by September 2021, so that a consensus can be reached between the BRICS countries.