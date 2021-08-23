Brokers manipulative tactics cause white maize farmers huge loss

Chamarajanagar: The white maize growers are in distress owing to artificial price fall created by brokers who are said to be preventing buyers from Tamil Nadu.

Chamarajanagar is one of the white maize growing districts in the State. The crop is grown in more than 2,000 hectares in the district and Yelandur taluk accounts for major share of the produce.

Gurulingappa, a farmer from Yelandur, told the The Hans India that local brokers are controlling prices by preventing outsiders from buying white maize from farmers. Just 10 days ago the price of white maize was Rs 1600 - Rs 1700 per quintal, but now it has dropped to just Rs 1300 - Rs1350 per quintal, said Gurulingappa and alleged that this is nothing but handywork of local brokers.

Another farmer Shantharaju said that though Yelandur is close to Tamil Nadu, the local brokers are not allowing buyers from the neighbouring State where white maize has good demand. He said if the price falls below Rs 1500 per quintal it would cause huge loss to farmers who invest Rs 6,000 - Rs 7,000 per acre to raise the crop.

According to Shanthiraju, in Tamil Nadu retail market the price of white maize is Rs 23 to Rs 25 a kg. Every season buyers from Tamil Nadu come with lorries to buy maize, but this year local brokers are threatening them and buying it themselves and selling in the neighbouring State. The farmer has urged the State government to come to the rescue of the farmers.

When contacted, Yelandur taluk assistant director of agriculture P Amruthesh said, "we have no power to fix the minimum support price (MSP) for any crop. Farmers complained about brokers menace.

He said he would send a report to the deputy commissioner in this regard and take steps to recommend to State government authorities to fix MSP.