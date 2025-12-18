BSF arrests 2 smugglers along India-B'desh border, seizes gold valued at over Rs 67 lakh

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested two smugglers and seized gold biscuits valued at over Rs 67 lakh from their possession along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Nadia district of West Bengal, an official said on Thursday.

"Troops of the 32 Battalion BSF, posted at the Maluapara Border Outpost, had received intelligence inputs about an attempt to smuggle gold from Bangladesh through their area of responsibility. An alert was issued and around 10 a.m., a man was seen approaching from the Bangladesh side. He was attempting to take cover behind dense clumps of bamboo. On being challenged by the troops, he surrendered. A search led to the recovery of four gold biscuits wrapped in plastic packets. The gold weighed 510 grams and was valued at Rs 67,37,100,” N.K. Pandey, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), BSF, South Bengal Frontier, said.

“The man was taken to the Maluapara BOP and questioned. He claimed that he was to hand over the gold biscuits to a person in his village. The troops immediately accompanied him to Rangiapota village, where he identified the man to whom the gold was to be delivered. The second smuggler was arrested from his house and both accused were taken to the BOP,” he added.

After further questioning, the two individuals -- arrested on Wednesday -- were handed over to the authorities of the concerned department for further legal processing, along with the seized gold.

The DIG commended the efforts of the troops and said BSF jawans are fully capable not only of securing the country’s borders against any aggressive attempts but also of thwarting all forms of cross-border crime, including smuggling.

He once again urged border residents to participate in maintaining peace along the frontier by sharing information related to gold smuggling through the BSF Seema Sathi helpline number 14419 or via WhatsApp text or voice messages on 9903472227.

Those providing credible information would be suitably rewarded, and their identities would be kept confidential.



