Live
- 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi', PM Modi shares India's vision at World Heritage Committee meet
- PhonePe CEO clarifies comments on Karnataka job quota bill, offers apology
- US saw no worrying outcomes from PM Modi's meeting with Putin: NSA Sullivan
- Godavari crosses first danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam
- Joe Root goes equal with Williamson and Smith through 32nd Test century
- Jr Men, Women East Zone Hockey: Odisha, Jharkhand claim men's and women's title
- Why shouldn't action be taken against Jagan Mohan Reddy for spreading 'lies', asks Andhra minister
- BSF chief inspects International Border in Jammu, interacts with personnel
- Jay Shah announces providing INR 8.5 crore support to IOA for Paris Olympics
- National Car Racing: Triple delight for Biren Pithawalla, Viswas Vijayaraj
Just In
BSF chief inspects International Border in Jammu, interacts with personnel
Highlights
Border Security Force (BSF) Director General, Nitin Agarwal, on Sunday reviewed the operational preparedness of troopers deployed on the international...
Border Security Force (BSF) Director General, Nitin Agarwal, on Sunday reviewed the operational preparedness of troopers deployed on the international border (IB) in Jammu.
The BSF chief has arrived on a 2-day visit to J&K on Saturday.
Visiting the BSF personnel guarding the IB in Jammu, he had detailed discussions with the unit commanders. The BSF chief also interacted with BSF's Special Director General, Western Command, Y.B. Khurania and Inspector General, Jammu Frontier, D.K. Boora.
On Saturday, the BSF DG attended the joint security review meeting held by Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, at the J&K Police headquarters in Jammu.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS