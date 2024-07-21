  • Menu
BSF chief inspects International Border in Jammu, interacts with personnel

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General, Nitin Agarwal, on Sunday reviewed the operational preparedness of troopers deployed on the international...

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General, Nitin Agarwal, on Sunday reviewed the operational preparedness of troopers deployed on the international border (IB) in Jammu.

The BSF chief has arrived on a 2-day visit to J&K on Saturday.

Visiting the BSF personnel guarding the IB in Jammu, he had detailed discussions with the unit commanders. The BSF chief also interacted with BSF's Special Director General, Western Command, Y.B. Khurania and Inspector General, Jammu Frontier, D.K. Boora.

On Saturday, the BSF DG attended the joint security review meeting held by Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, at the J&K Police headquarters in Jammu.

X