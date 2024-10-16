BSF seizes 2.75 kg gold along Indo-B’desh border, 3 farmers held

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested three Indian farmers with 2.75 kg gold, hidden in the frames of their bicycles, near the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, DIG and Spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF said the seized gold is valued at nearly Rs 1.98 crore.

"Troops of the 73 Bn BSF, posted at the India One Border Outpost, received a specific intelligence input regarding an attempt to smuggle gold from across the border inside bicycle frames,” he said.

He added that the jawans began searching accused farmers returning from work on their farmlands close to the International Border.

“Their bicycles were also searched. Finally, 15 gold biscuits and 8 gold pieces were found inside the bicycle frames of three farmers. They were immediately taken into custody,” the DIG Pandey said.

He added that the farmers were taken to the India One BOP where they confessed that they had received 23 gold pieces from an unknown person in Budhpara village in Bangladesh's Rajshahi district.

“They hid 12 gold pieces in the frame of one bicycle and the remaining in another. The three farmers were told to cross the BSF's Domination Line and wait for a bus conductor who would visit the Sheikhpara area around 7 pm. Once the consignment was handed over to him, the farmers were to receive Rs 500 per piece of gold. Our alert troops foiled this attempt,” said DIG Pandey.

He said that the farmers and the gold were handed over to the customs department for further legal action.

The DIG, while commending the jawans, urged border residents to help the BSF in toiling attempts to smuggle gold from across the border.

“Any information related to gold smuggling can be shared through the BSF's Seema Sathi helpline 14419 or messages to the WhatsApp number 9903472227,” the DIG said.

He assured that people who provide credible information will be rewarded and their identities kept confidential.