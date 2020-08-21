BSF trooper shoots himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

Srinagar:A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper reportedly committed suicide on Friday by shooting himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Police said a BSF trooper identified as head constable Ram Kumar of 169 battalion shot himself with his service rifle in the Branwari area of Kupwara.

"Preliminary investigations reveal the trooper was suffering from acute depression and hypertension. An FIR has been lodged into the incident," police said.