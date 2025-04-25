BSF’s Eastern Command chief reviews Manipur security situation, force’s preparedness

Imphal: Border Security Force’s (BSF) Eastern Command chief and Additional Director General (ADG), Ravi Gandhi, visited Manipur and conducted a comprehensive review of the operational scenario and assessed the force’s preparedness, officials said on Friday.

A BSF spokesman said that the ADG BSF on a two-day visit arrived at Imphal on Thursday and he along with Inspector General Indra Deo Singh held a meeting with Security Advisor to Manipur government Kuldiep Singh.

Thereafter, the BSF Eastern Command chief held a detailed operational review meeting with senior officials at the sector Headquarters Koirengei Sector.

ADG Gandhi, accompanied by other officers, visited various BSF locations in Senapati and Kangpokpi districts and interacted with commanders and troops deployed at various locations in the two mountainous districts.

The ADG commended their unwavering dedication and professionalism towards maintaining the law and order situation in Manipur and encouraged them to continue performing their duties with the highest level of commitment and zeal.

The BSF’s Eastern Command head also held separate meetings with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Raj Bhavan, Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh at the civil secretariat, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh at the Police Headquarters and discussed in detail the security situation, duties performed by BSF troops and the operational preparedness of the para-military forces.

ADG Gandhi earlier on a number of occasions visited the ethnic violence devastated Manipur, where besides the BSF, a huge contingent of the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, ITBP in association with Manipur police dealt with the law and order situation.

The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) along with the Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur police are regularly conducting search operations, area domination patrolling and recovering illegally-held arms and ammunition from different districts comprising valley and mountainous areas.

On an average, the security forces arrest six to eight militants every day as they are involved in kidnapping, forcible collection of money from contractors, government employees, traders and even common people in different districts.



