Live
Just In
Budget empowers neo-middle class: PM Modi
New Delhi: PM Modi on Tuesday lauded Budget 2024, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling it a budget for the empowerment of the neo-middle class.
Modi said that the Budget ensures inclusive growth, benefits every segment of society and paves the way for a developed India. "In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty. This budget is for the empowerment of the new middle class. The youth will get unlimited opportunities from this budget. Education and skills will get a new scale from this budget. This budget will give power to the new middle class.
This budget will help women, small businessmen, MSMEs," said PM Modi. Modi said the Budget will provide a new scale for education and skills. It will give new strength to the middle class. “It has come with strong schemes aimed at strengthening tribals, Dalits and backwards. This Budget will help assure financial partnership.”