Budget lacks a push for jobs: RSS-affiliated body

New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Wednesday said the Union Budget 2022-23 is "growth-oriented" but lacks a push for employment.

A "quantum jump" of 35 per cent in capital expenditure, taking it to over Rs 7.5 lakh crores, can improve the future growth prospects in the country, it said.

"The Swadeshi Jagran Manch believes that the Union Budget 2022-23 is a growth-oriented budget with sufficient push for development of infrastructure of various kinds including digital infrastructure, infrastructure of education, potable water and housing for poor," the SJM said in a statement. It, however, noted with concern that "very limited efforts" have been taken towards promotion of small scale industries and creation of employment in the country.

"Union Budget 2022-23--good for growth, but lacks push on employment," it said, adding, "Swadeshi Jagran Manch expresses its concerns for very limited efforts towards promotion of small scale industry and creation of employment in the country."

The RSS body said there was "an urgent need" to promote self-employment in the country, for which central as well as state governments need to push entrepreneurship development programs, infuse more funds and seed capital for small businesses "which can motivate the youth to start their own enterprises".

There is also a need for an entrepreneurship development centre in each district of the country, it added.

The SJM welcomed the scheme for enhanced lending to the MSME sector by extending the guarantee cover for such loans. "However, we feel that government support by way of equity subsidy is something which is urgently required," it added.