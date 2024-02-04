Live
Just In
Budget meant for empowering poor: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the focus of the Union government's interim budget was on 'empowering the poor'.
Sambalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the focus of the Union government's interim budget was on 'empowering the poor'.
"The country's new budget has come just two days ago. This budget further strengthens the policy following which 25 crore people of the country have come out of poverty in the last 10 years," he said while addressing a gathering in Sambalpur, Odisha. Modi also outlaid government's vision to increase the affordability of electricity for the poor. He said, “Now our effort is that the electricity bill of the poor of the country also becomes zero and in this budget, rooftop solar power scheme has been announced for 1 crore families." "In the last 10 years, we provided electricity even to those villages which were in darkness even after the independence of the country. We brought a new revolution of LED bulbs in the country so that the electricity bill
of the poor can be reduced,” he added. During his visit to Odisha, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore. Besides inaugurating the 400-crore permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur, Modi unveiled several infrastructure projects across various sectors such as power, roads and railways.