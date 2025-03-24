Bulldozer action on Fahim Khan's house is against democratic system: Naseer Hussain

New Delhi : Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Monday condemned the demolition of a two-story house in Nagpur, owned by Fahim Khan and said this bulldozer action is not just on houses but against the very principles of the democratic system that our nation is built upon.

The Municipal Corporation of Nagpur on Monday carried out a bulldozer operation at the residence of Fahim Khan, the alleged mastermind behind the March 17 violence that erupted in response to Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) demand to remove Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Civic authorities had demolished the structure after Khan, who is in custody, failed to meet a deadline for removing the unauthorised construction.

Hussain condemned the action, emphasising that the government cannot simply destroy property without legal proceedings.

"No one, not even the government, has the right to decide whether someone is guilty or not," he told IANS.

"The courts are the ones that should determine guilt, and punishment should follow their verdict. What we’re seeing here is a disturbing trend — bulldozers being used not just against houses but against the democracy system that our nation is built upon. This overreach is seen wherever the BJP is in power, from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra. It undermines the democratic system and the rule of law," he added.

The Congress MP further came to the defence of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra after his satirical video allegedly targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ignited controversy.

The video, which aired following Kamra's performance at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, saw the comedian using a modified version of a popular Bollywood song from 'Dil To Pagal Hai.' “Meri nazar se tum dekho toh, gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye," Kunal Kamra said during his show which was understood to be a jibe at Shinde.

In response to the backlash, Hussain took a strong stance, questioning the government's commitment to free expression.

"The Prime Minister of this country constantly speaks about freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and the right to criticise," he added.

"If this is truly the case, then the government must step up, defend creative voices, and address the atmosphere of fear they've created in Maharashtra after assuming power. Whether it's in Nagpur, Mumbai, or elsewhere, it’s clear what kind of environment they aim to create," he said.

Hussain further reacted on a recent statement made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, who suggested that amendments to the Constitution might be necessary while discussing a 4 per cent quota for Muslims in public contracts.

Hussain responded by clarifying that the statement had been misunderstood. He pointed out that Shivakumar was referring to the judicial rulings that often require changes to laws, which could prompt constitutional amendments.

"This is not about changing the Constitution itself, but rather making necessary adjustments in response to evolving legal interpretations," Hussain concluded.