Bungalow allotment cancellation: HC to hear Raghav's plea today

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on December 19 hear AAP MP Raghav Chadha's plea seeking to restrain authorities from taking any action over the cancellation his official bunga-low's allotment. A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Dharmesh Sharma, which heard the matter on Wednesday, allowed Chadha's counsel to file an amendment in the prayers clause of the petition challenging a trial court's re-cent order vacating the stay on his eviction from the bun-galow.

The high court listed the matter on December 19. After Chadha's counsel urged the bench to grant an interim stay on the eviction, the court asked how could such a relief be granted in the absence of a challenge to the trial court's order. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Chadha, urged the court to hear the matter on December 19 while assuring the amendment to the prayer clause would be filed.

Chadha has sought reading down of Rule 212(U) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) in an appropriate manner. Rajya Sabha secretariat had issued the letter cancelling the al-lotment of the bungalow to the MP on March 3, 2023, but the high court subsequently granted him relief by reviving a trial court's stay on his eviction. The high court's order came on Chadha's plea challenging the trial court's 2023 order vacating its own order on a review plea filed by the RS secretariat. During the hearing on Wednesday, the bench questioned the "great hurry" to vacate the interim order.

"The point is when a suit is filed or instituted in respect of a threat of eviction, there is an injunction which is granted. There is an interim protection which operates. What is the great hurry to vacate it?" it asked.