Bus marshals job issue: AAP doing drama, says Vijender

New Delhi: The BJP MLA’s on Saturday met Chief Minister Atishi to demand the restoration of jobs of 10,000 marshals in DTC buses. The Delhi CM had shared information about this meeting a day earlier that BJP MLAs want to meet on this issue. However, nothing was finalised between CM Atishi and BJP MLAs during this meeting.

Chief Minister Atishi asked the BJP MLAs that everyone go together to visit the Lieutenant Governor.The bus marshals wanted everyone to meet the Lieutenant Governor, but the BJP MLAs refused to visit his residence. The Delhi government issued a cabinet note regarding marshal appointments. There was a demand to reinstall the marshals immediately. It will be sent to the Lieutenant Governor.

Vijender Gupta, Leader of the Opposition, reached the Delhi Secretariat on Saturday morning as scheduled. He stated that we went to the Delhi Secretariat today to talk with Chief Minister Atishi about reinstate bus marshals and making their positions permanent. We had planned to meet the Chief Minister. We shall thus only speak with the Chief Minister. We did not come to meet other ministers or Aam Aadmi Party MLAs. If you want to talk to all of them, then call a special session of Delhi Assembly immediately where there will be open discussion. Further, Vijender Gupta, has accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of doing a drama of restoring the jobs of 10,000 DTC marshals and ruining the dreams of these youths and playing with their future. He has said that whatever is necessary to restore the jobs of 10,000 marshals should be done, the BJP legislative party is ready to give its full support.

On September 26, the BJP Legislature Party introduced a proposal in the Assembly to reinstate and regularize the work of these 10,000 bus marshals.