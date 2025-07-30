CA kills self using helium gas in hotel

New Delhi: A 25-year-old chartered accountant killed himself by inhaling gas at a hotel in New Delhi's Bengali Market area, the police said on Tuesday.

According to a note he left behind, Dheeraj Kansal was alone since his father died in 2003.

After his father's death, his mother married someone else, and he had no siblings.

Kansal, who lived in a paying guest house in Mehrauli, also wrote about his suicide on social media.

"I am writing a suicide note in case if you didn't see my post on social media in case someone deletes my post. I am going away, and no one should be held responsible for this," he wrote.

When staff noticed his room was locked from inside for an extended period, they alerted the police.

A team from the Barakhamba Police Station broke open the door, and found a helium gas cylinder connected to three plastic pipes, an officer said.

"The saddest part of my life was my birth; death is the most beautiful part of my life. If you're reading this, I'm already gone. I wasn't deeply connected to anyone, nor was anyone to me. There's no reason, no regret, and no complaint," the note read.