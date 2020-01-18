CAA protesters don't know who their parents are: West Bengal BJP Chief

Dilip Ghosh said people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act are parasites. The leader made the comment after he was re-elected as West Bengal's chief of BJP. The leader made the statements on Friday. He said he is against the protesters carrying out rallies against the new citizenship law and described them as "creatures", "devils" and "parasites".

"Some creatures called intellectuals have come out on the streets of Kolkata. These parasitic intellectuals, who live and enjoy out of other's pockets, where were they when our predecessors were tortured in Bangladesh. These devils live on our food and oppose us. They do not know who their parents are. That's the reason they say they can't show the birth certificate of their parents, " Mr Ghosh said.

The comments come in a day after Ghosh has been re-elected as West Bengal BJP president for the term 2020-23.

Theatre personality Dulal Mukherjee said expressed his dismay over the BJP leader's remark. "We are shocked that a Bengali can talk like thus standing in Bengal. Bengal has always fought and won, and shown how battles have to be fought," he told the media.