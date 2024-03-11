CAA Rules will be notified in country by tonight

New Delhi: The Home Ministry is expected to issue notification regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) by tonight, which grants fast citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, even before the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections comes into force.



The Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 offers Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Parsis who entered India from Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Afghanistan before December 31, 2014, following a five-year stay.

The Model Code of Conduct becomes effective as soon as the election timetable is announced. Election dates can be announced within the following 15 days. According to sources, the CAA rules will be announced before the Model Code of Conduct takes effect.

After the CAA norms are released, the Modi government will begin providing Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, who arrived from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan before December 31, 2014.

The CAA was enacted in December 2019 and has already got the president's approval. Rules are required for the application and enforcement of legislation.

The Home Ministry has created a portal for the convenience of applicants, and the entire procedure will be conducted online. An official stated that applicants must specify the year they arrived in India without travel papers. The candidates will not be requested to provide any documentation.

According to the law, illegal minorities from three adjacent countries will benefit from the CAA. On December 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that no one can block the implementation of the CAA because it is the country's legislation.