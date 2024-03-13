Live
Just In
Cabinet meetings will continue even after announcement of LS poll schedule: Anurag Thakur
Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, categorically said on Wednesday that the Cabinet meetings will continue even after the Lok Sabha election schedules are announced.
“There was no convention of not holding Cabinet meetings after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections,” the minister told reporters here.
“The Model Code of Conduct does not stop Cabinet meetings from taking place, as the government continues to function thereafter as well,” Thakur said while responding to questions on whether the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday was the last for the present government.
“The government is in continuity, and Cabinet meetings will continue even during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force after the announcement of poll dates. The government will function till May 31, so there will be no bar on Cabinet meetings and Cabinet briefings,” he