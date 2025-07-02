Cabinet nod to upgrade TN highway

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has given its nod for the construction of a 4-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram section of the national highway 87 in Tamil Nadu, worth Rs 1,853 crore. The project aims to upgrade approximately 46.7 km of NH-87 from Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram to a 4-lane configuration, which will decongest the existing corridor, improve safety, and cater to the mobility needs of rapidly growing towns.

"The project will not only enhance connectivity between major religious and economic centers but also boost tourism to Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi, opening new avenues for trade and industrial development,” Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said, briefing newsmen.