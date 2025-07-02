Live
- Modernisation of Ruia hosp auditorium soon: TUDA chief
- Three chain snatchers held, Rs 13L worth gold recovered
- MP bats for devpt of Nellore district
- Food For Thought: TG govt to issue 2 lakh new ration cards soon
- Bhu Bharati portal: Over 8 lakh applications registered
- Tirupati Mayor overlooked for national conference
- US foreign aid cuts can cause 14M deaths by 2030
- Cabinet nod to upgrade TN highway
- Eye On 2036 Olympics… Union Cabinet approves National Sports Policy
- Don-Elon Break-Up: Version 2 - Trump–Musk feud flares over ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
Cabinet nod to upgrade TN highway
Highlights
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has given its nod for the construction of a 4-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram section of the national highway 87 in Tamil...
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has given its nod for the construction of a 4-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram section of the national highway 87 in Tamil Nadu, worth Rs 1,853 crore. The project aims to upgrade approximately 46.7 km of NH-87 from Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram to a 4-lane configuration, which will decongest the existing corridor, improve safety, and cater to the mobility needs of rapidly growing towns.
"The project will not only enhance connectivity between major religious and economic centers but also boost tourism to Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi, opening new avenues for trade and industrial development,” Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said, briefing newsmen.
Next Story