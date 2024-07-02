Live
- Who is Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba whose 'satsang' in UP's Hathras ended in tragedy?
- Dengue cases rise by 42 pc in K’taka: Health Minister
- Chelsea sign midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City on six-year contract
- Death toll in Hathras stampede tragedy mounts to 87
- Revanth Reddy invites Chandrababu Naidu for meeting on July 6
- Security person killed, 4 injured in Pakistan IED blast
- Mumbai Police nab riots accused fugitive after 31 years
- Coal Ministry draws up strict norms to limit environmental impact of mining ops
- 'Gutted' Miller proud of SA unit after T20 World Cup final loss
- Gurugram: 14 officials appointed to deal with waterlogging
Just In
Calcutta HC asks CBI to submit hard disk in school job case
Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit the original hard disk where the digitised copies of the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets used in the written examinations for primary teachers’ recruitment had been stored.
Kolkata : Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit the original hard disk where the digitised copies of the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets used in the written examinations for primary teachers’ recruitment had been stored.
Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that if the claims of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education that the OMR copies have been scanned, surely its records would be there on the hard disk.
Questioning whether the CBI officials are in possession of that hard disk, Justice Mantha also observed that in case the hard disc had been destroyed that matter should be also brought under the purview of the investigation.
He also observed that even if the hard disk had been destroyed, then the original data might have remained stored on the server.
Justice Mantha sought a detailed report on the matter from the CBI.
The CBI counsel informed the court that a detailed report on the matter will be submitted to the court on July 5 following which there will be further hearing in the matter.