Calcutta HC issues Rule of Contempt against 21 advocates for 'harassing' judge

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Monday, issued a “Rule of Contempt” against 21 advocates, including a public prosecutor, for allegedly harassing an additional judge of a district court in Kolkata.

Recently, there was a hearing at the bench of the additional judge of Basirhat District Court in North 24 Parganas on a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act-related case.

Counsels related to the case, including the public prosecutor in the matter, did not appear for a hearing, on which the additional district judge concerned issued a note of caution, following which he was allegedly harassed by a group of advocates. Thereafter, the additional district judge concerned drew the Calcutta High Court's attention to the matter, which came up for hearing at the division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi.

Some video clippings on the matter were also presented at the Calcutta High Court, which were viewed by the judges of the division bench. The division bench observed that the absence of a public prosecutor at the hearing in a POCSO-related case was not acceptable since the process of ensuring justice for the minor victim was delayed.

It is learned that as of now, the “Rule of Contempt” has been issued against these accused advocates. In the coming days, the matter will be heard at the court, and based on the course of the hearing, disciplinary proceedings will be decided and accordingly initiated against the accused advocates.

The Calcutta High Court has already sought details of the accused advocates from the bar association of the district court concerned. Legal circles do not recall any such event in the past where so many advocates were issued the rule of Contempt at a time and in a single matter in the recent past.

Legal circles also feel that the event of the public prosecutor not appearing for a hearing at a POCSO case was something unprecedented, especially when the state government is so keen on speedy conviction and sentencing of the accused in such cases.