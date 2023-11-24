Calcutta HC orders seizure of unlicensed horse-drawn carriages in Kolkata

Kolkata: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court has directed the West Bengal government to inspect all horse-drawn hackney carriages in Kolkata and immediately seize the unlicensed ones

Although the order was passed on November 20, the uploaded copy for the same was available only on Friday.

Noting that the conditions of many such horses drawing carriages are “not up to the mark”, the division bench of Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya also directed the state animal husband & veterinary services department to conduct another round of health check-up for such ailing horses.

The court’s directives come after it expressed concern over the state government’s failure to enforce existing licensing and animal welfare laws, stating that “it appears that the authorities have turned a blind eye to the said issue”.

The division bench has further directed the state government to provide an explanation for the delay in implementing its own undertaking in June 2022 that proper medical treatment would be rendered to lame, sick, weak, and pregnant horses, noting that extremely heavy carriages add to the animals’ burden and may render them unfit for any activity.

PETA India has offered to rehabilitate seized horses so they receive the needed expert equine veterinary care, treatment, and rest. Welcoming the division bench order, PETA India’s deputy director of advocacy Harshil Maheshwari said that it is a highly welcome development considering that the division bench has recognised that horses in the city are in poor shape and need help.

“Numerous inspection reports have established that sick, badly injured, and emaciated horses are forced to haul heavy tourist carriages in Kolkata,” he added. At the same time, as many as 150 veterinarians have appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to pose prohibition on horse-drawn carriages in Kolkata. The veterinarians noted that the horses are forced to haul heavy loads of people on hard roads, conditions that lead to irreparable and irreversible leg and hoof problems that result in lameness.