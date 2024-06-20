Calcutta High Court directs Bengal edu dept to upload qualifications of teachers in its schools on portal

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal education department to upload details of qualification of teachers in all state-run schools on its portal.



Giving this direction on Thursday, the single-Judge Bench of Justice Biswajit Basu observed that the guardians of students have every right to know whether the teachers teaching their children are qualified.

Justice Basu also observed that since there had been several allegations of certain teachers not having the necessary educational qualifications to undertake teaching jobs, it is essential to maintain transparency in the matter and upload details on the departmental portal.

Justice Basu expressed his ire as the state education department’s counsel sought two months to complete the process.

“Why is the state government slow in every matter? You must increase the pace. Cases have surfaced where teachers have worked for five years without proper appointment letters.

“The process cannot be delayed further. Everyone has the right to know who all are working as teachers,” Justice Basu observed.

During the hearing Justice Basu also expressed his anger over government school buildings being occupied by security forces for a prolonged period because of the Lok Sabha elections.

He suggested that the state government should create separate buildings for housing security forces deployed for polls.