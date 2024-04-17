Live
- Campaign ends for first phase of LS polls in Assam
- New features in TNEB Online payment: What has changed?
- BSE vs. NSE: Unveiling Key Differences and How They Impact Investors
- Financial Fluency, The Power of Punctual Tax Payments
- Dubai Food Festival kicks off This Week with Exciting Lineup of Gastronomic Events and Experiences for its Eleventh Edition
- KeyPoint Technologies Achieves Milestone with Indian Patent Office Approval for Contextual Discovery Innovation
- Unacademy Hosts Udaan in Vizag To Empower Thousands of IIT JEE and NEET UG Aspirants
- Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan confident of 'Rama Rajyam' in Andhra
- Global Team Toyota Athletes from Asia Set to Reach for Greater Heights at Paris 2024
- Samsung Announces New Era of AI TVs in India, Launches Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs with Powerful AI Features
Just In
Campaign ends for first phase of LS polls in Assam
The campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam concluded on Wednesday. Voting will take place in five constituencies of the state on April 19.
Guwahati: The campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam concluded on Wednesday. Voting will take place in five constituencies of the state on April 19.
A total of 35 candidates are contesting for five seats -- Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, and Lakhimpur, with two Rajya Sabha MPs, three Lok Sabha MPs and one MLA locked in the contest.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is contesting from Dibrugarh, and Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha will contest on the Congress ticket in Jorhat.
A strong contest awaits in the Jorhat seat where Gaurav Gogoi will take on BJP MP Topon Gogoi.
Gogoi was forced to relocate his seat from the former Kaliabor — which was renamed Kaziranga after delimitation last year — to Jorhat.
In the Kaziranga seat, both prominent candidates Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, the Rajya Sabha MP for the BJP and Roselina Tirkey belong to the tea garden workers community.
With eleven contenders, Kaziranga has the most in the race.
There are eight candidates in Sonitpur, and the seat is likely to witness a triangular contest involving AAP's Rishiraj Kaundinya, Congress candidate Prem Lal Ganju, and BJP MLA Ranjit Dutta.
Uday Shankar Hazarika of the Congress is in a direct race with incumbent BJP MP Pradan Baruah in Lakhimpur, where there are nine candidates.
In the first phase, a total of 86,68,239 electorate including 43,93,512 women voters will exercise their voting rights in 10,001 polling booths.