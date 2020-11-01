Campaigning for MP by-polls ends today

Bhopal: As the high-decibel election campaign for Madhya Pradesh by-polls on 28 Assembly seats ends on November 1 evening, leaders and electoral candidates of all parties are making the last-ditch effort to woo voters by road shows and public rallies. Voting for the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

Though, the elections are important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government as well as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP state President Vishnu Dutt Sharma, it is a battle for political survival for senior Congress leaders and former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

Before the end of the poll campaign, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a road show at Hatpipalya in Dewas district, Suwasara in Mandsaur district, Agar-Malwa district and a public rally in Biaora. BJP state President is all set to address public rallies in Morena and Gwalior while Scindia will hold public rallies in Mehgaon, Bhander, Karera and Ashok Nagar. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will address public rallies in Ambah and Porsa while former Chief Minister Uma Bharti will hold rallies in Karera and Ashok Nagar.

On behalf of the Congress, Kamal Nath will hold a road show and public rally in Morena. Kamal Nath will also hold a meeting with Congress workers in Gwalior. Similarly, Digvijaya Singh and Arun Yadav and others will participate in poll rallies.