Canada-based gangster Sukhdul Singh killed in Winnipeg

Chandigarh/New Delhi: Gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab's most wanted criminals, was killed in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by unidentified people, sources said on Thursday.

"It is believed to be the result of inter-gang rivalry," a source said.

The killing of the Canada-based gangster, who had at least 18 cases against him including those for murder, attempt to murder and robbery, took place on Wednesday night Canada time, the sources said.

