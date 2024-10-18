Canada sitting on 26 extradition requests: India

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday revealed that there are 26 extradition requests pending with the Canadian government since last more than 10 years, including those of some hardcore Khalistani extremists and criminals wanted by India. “There are 26 extradition requests pending with the Canadian side. These are over the last decade or more. Along with it, there are several provisional arrest requests which are also pending with the Canadian side of several criminals.

Some of the notable ones, who have been charged with terror and related crimes, are Gurjeet Singh, Gurjinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Lakhbir Singh Landa and Arshdeep Singh Gill. We have shared the security-related information with the Canadian government," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said . The extradition requests include those of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the Indian government requesting the Justin Trudeau government to arrest them or take due action against them as per the law.

“So far no action has been taken by the Canadian side on our requests. This is very serious.

Also we find it very strange that the people we asked to be deported, on whom we asked action to be taken, we are being told - the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) is blaming the Indian side - that these people are committing crimes in Canada for which India is to be blamed. So, this is a contradiction which we don’t understand,” the MEA spokesperson added.

India also expressed deep concerns over the attacks on several journalists in Canada who have been reporting on Khalistani extremism in the country. These Indian-origin journalists, including Rishi Nagar, Sameer Kaushal and Deepak Punj, have been attacked for reporting or criticising Khalistan-related violence.

According to Canadian MP Chandra Arya, another anti-terrorism investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan has received death threats for his fearless reporting on Khalistani extremism in Canada.

However, as has been the case with vandalization of Hindu temples and continued attacks on Hindus in Canada, the Trudeau government has failed to take any action, so far.