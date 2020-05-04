Cannot allow poor to suffer in difficult times: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his government cannot allow the poor to suffer in the time of the coronavirus crisis and so is distributing free kits along with the monthly ration.

"We have started distributing kits of essential items like salt, spices, oil, sugar, soaps, etc. They are given free of cost along with monthly ration to all. We cannot allow the poor to suffer in these difficult times," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Delhi government is providing double quantity of ration -- 10 kg ration per person per month -- from May onwards keeping in view of coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown.

The 'Mukhyamantri Corona Rahat Kits' are also distributed along with the ration for May. The kits comprise -- 1 Kg Refined Oil, 1 Kg Choley Chana, 1 Kg Sugar, 1 Kg Salt, 200 gm Haldi powder, 200 gm Chilli powder, 200 gm Coriander Powder and two soaps. The kits are being provided to both ration cardholders and those getting the free ration despite not having a card.