Car Plunges into Canal in Kerala, Driver Followed Google Maps, Which May Had Errors

A family of four were travelling in car and the driver for the directions had been following the Google Maps but unfortunately it led them straight into disaster. But they were lucky as they remained unharmed even though the car had been plunged into a canal. The family had lost their way while drive and hence followed the map and landed in the waterlogged area.



The member present in the car were Dr Soniya, her three-month-old daughter, mother Sosamma and relative Anish, hailing from Kumbanad, had to be rescued by the locals as they spotted their car drifted in canal's gushing water.

The canal is situated at Parachal near Kottayam, after falling into the waterlogged area, the car drifted downstream, caught in the currents. The incident occurred around at 10.30 om on Thursday, when the family were returning to kumband from Ernakulam.

The family could have been in serious trouble, as the car has already drifted 300 metres downstream by the time locals realized something was wrong and came to their aid. The family has raised an alarm as the car drifted, after which the locals came and tied the car with a rope.

Kottayam police station house officer Anoop Krishna stated that the debacle occurred when the family were traveling via Thiruvathukkal -Nattakom cement junction bypass. The passengers were rescued by the locals before they could drown as the locals immediately swung into action.

An eyewitness, Sathyan K stated that, when they reached the place, the car was freely drifting downwards. In fact, it was such as close call for the unfortunate passenger that the front portion of the car was almost submerged in water. The passengers then contacted their family, who came to pick them up.

The above incident is a testament to the fact that Google Maps directions might often be inaccurate and trusting them solely might spell trouble. Even though, this situation might have potentially taken an unfortunate turn, sometimes it might also give rise to bizarre situations. For instance, last year, one such incident has happened with a man in Ghana's capital Accra. While using the Google Maps, he went on a Secluded route and got lost in the bushes. Moments later, he got an instruction from the app to drive into a tree.

The man named Alfredo was driving around and vehemently following the directions given by the Google Maps, it got lost and found himself lost in the bushes. After some time, the application directed him to turn left, towards a path, which led to nowhere but a mango tree.