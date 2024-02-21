Live
Just In
Car runs over dog in Goa, one booked
Panaji: Goa Police have registered a case against one person for allegedly killing a community dog, after being run over by his vehicle, police said.
Agacaim Police said that the case has been registered against the accused Bharat, who allegedly ran his vehicle over the dog.
“A case has been registered under section 429 IPC and sec 11(1)(a) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 upon the complaint of Apurva Naik, DSPCA Officer (District Society for prevention of Cruelty to Animals) North,” police said.
Complainant has said that on February 16, at around 5.30 pm at Phase II gate of Aldeia De Goa, Bambolim Tiswadi Goa, the accused person Bharat, driver of vehicle while entering into the premises of Aldeia de Goa knowingly ran over his vehicle on a community dog resulting into death thereby committed mischief and cruelty to animals.
Police said that further investigation in the case is underway.