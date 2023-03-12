Carpenter From Kashmir Chops Woman’s Body And Dumps It At Different Places

The police in Budgam region of central Kashmir have detained a guy for reportedly killing a young woman, chopping up her body, and then dumping the pieces of her body at various locations throughout the area.Ahmad, 45, was detained by police after her relatives reported her missing. Ahmad, a native of the Ompora neighbourhood in the Budgam district, is married.



According to sources, the 30-year-old lady, who was earning a bachelor's degree in education, vanished on March 7. Based on the woman's call details, the police had taken Shabir Ahmad into custody on March 8. However, he confessed to the crime on Saturday.



Over the previous four days, the woman had been gone from her house. The accused admitted that he killed the woman, dismembered her body, and dumped the pieces in several locations, including the Railway bridge Ompora and Sebden, where the victim's skull and other body parts were found on Saturday night. But, the accused has been detained, all the body parts, including her head from his residence, have been found, and further investigation is ongoing.

The woman's relatives claimed that the man had previously approached their family with a proposal of marriage with one of his relatives, but the woman had rejected it. The motive for the murder had not yet been made public by the police. Ahmad had allegedly been stopping by the woman's home to work on some tiles.

Furthermore, Ahmad allegedly said he had lost his self-respect when the victim declined his marriage proposal.

