Cash, liquor, drugs valued at Rs 321 crore confiscated in Punjab

Enforcement agencies in Punjab have confiscated cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and freebies valued at Rs 321.51 crore since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on March 16 for the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said on Thursday.
He said the seizures comprised cash totaling Rs 6.89 crore, 22.8 lakh litre liquor valued at Rs 14.93 crore, drugs valued at Rs 287.23 crore, precious metals amounting to Rs 11.37 crore, and freebies of Rs 1.09 crore.
He said 24 enforcement agencies are actively operating in the state.
Among these, major seizures have been made by the Punjab Police of Rs 276.19 crore, followed by the Border Security Force (BSF) of Rs 22.85 crore, the state Excise Department of Rs 7.21 crore, and the state Goods and Service Tax Department of Rs 5 crore.
Amritsar topped the list of districts