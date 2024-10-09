CBI Affirms Transparency In RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case Postmortem

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has addressed concerns regarding evidence tampering in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. In its charge sheet, the agency emphasized that the trainee doctor's postmortem was conducted "transparently" and without discrepancies.



To verify the postmortem report's accuracy, the CBI sought expert opinion from AIIMS, Kalyani. The investigation agency provided both the postmortem video and report to the institution for review. According to the CBI charge sheet, the Head of the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department at AIIMS Kalyani confirmed on August 19, 2024, that "the findings observed in the Inquest Proceedings and Postmortem Examination videography are consistent with the Postmortem Examination report."

The CBI filed charges against Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect in the trainee doctor's rape and murder, on August 9. The agency dismissed the possibility of gang rape, citing 11 pieces of evidence suggesting Roy acted alone. Key evidence includes:

1. Roy's mobile phone location data placing him at the hospital on the night of August 8-9.

2. Forensic examination by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) matching short hair found at the crime scene to Roy.

3. Blunt force injuries on Roy's body consistent with victim resistance marks.

Despite initially confessing after his August 10 arrest, Roy later retracted his statement during a polygraph test, claiming innocence and alleging he was framed.

This case has drawn significant attention, with the CBI's findings aiming to address concerns about the investigation's thoroughness and transparency. The agency's detailed charge sheet and reliance on expert opinions seek to establish a clear narrative of the events surrounding the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.